Erste Group on track to raise dividend after in-line profit

VIENNA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group Bank’s net profit was in line with forecasts in the third quarter, helped by an economic recovery in eastern Europe, it said on Friday, adding that it was on track to meet its 2017 targets and pay a higher dividend.

Net profit in the three months through September rose to 363.0 million euros ($423.4 million) from 337.4 million euros in the same period last year, roughly in line with an average estimate of 359 million euros in a Reuters poll.

“We are ... solidly positioned to meet our targets for 2017 – a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of more than 10 percent and a higher dividend – and hence match market expectations,” Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said. “This has been possible last but not least due a continuing very strong economic environment in central and eastern Europe.” (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)