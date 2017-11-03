FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste Group on track to raise dividend after in-line profit
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
Breakingviews
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
WORLD
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 7:07 AM / a day ago

Erste Group on track to raise dividend after in-line profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group Bank’s net profit was in line with forecasts in the third quarter, helped by an economic recovery in eastern Europe, it said on Friday, adding that it was on track to meet its 2017 targets and pay a higher dividend.

Net profit in the three months through September rose to 363.0 million euros ($423.4 million) from 337.4 million euros in the same period last year, roughly in line with an average estimate of 359 million euros in a Reuters poll.

“We are ... solidly positioned to meet our targets for 2017 – a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of more than 10 percent and a higher dividend – and hence match market expectations,” Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said. “This has been possible last but not least due a continuing very strong economic environment in central and eastern Europe.” (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.