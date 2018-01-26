FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 26, 2018 / 7:54 AM / 3 days ago

Singapore-listed ESR-REIT, Viva Industrial in advanced merger talks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed ESR-REIT and rival Viva Industrial Trust are in advanced merger talks aimed at a share swap deal near current market prices, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In November, ESR Funds Management (S) Ltd, the manager of ESR-REIT, and Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial REIT called off their talks, which sources said were focussed on ESR-REIT buying Sabana REIT.

ESR-REIT is currently valued at S$744 million ($570 million) and Viva has a market value of S$917 million ($702 million).

Trading in units of both companies was halted on Friday ahead of an announcement.

Asian logistics developer e-Shang Redwood (ESR) is backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

ESR-REIT, Viva and Warburg Pincus declined to comment. There was no immediate reply from ESR. The sources declined to be named as the talks were private.

Bloomberg first reported the talks.

$1 = 1.3072 Singapore dollars Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.