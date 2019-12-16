ArcelorMittal forms JV with Nippon Steel to run Essar Steel

The Ilva steel plant, which ArcelorMittal is threatening to abandon over a legal row with the government, is seen in Taranto, Italy, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal SA said on Monday it had formed a joint venture with Nippon Steel Corp to run Essar Steel, the bankrupt Indian steel company that ArcelorMittal has taken over.

Last month, India’s Supreme Court had cleared the way for ArcelorMittal to take over Essar Steel following a legal tussle that dragged through multiple courts for over two years.ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel had bid jointly for Essar, which has a capacity of 10 million tonnes of steel per year.

ArcelorMittal will have a 60% stake in the new venture - ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd - the world’s biggest steelmaker said in a statement.

The new company aims to export up to 15 million tonnes of finished steel.

Essar Steel, which had debts of nearly 500 billion rupees ($7 billion), was among twelve large steel and infrastructure companies that were referred to India’s bankruptcy court in 2017.