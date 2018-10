(Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed ArcelorMittal SA and NuMetal to bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel after paying outstanding dues within two weeks, television channels said.

FILE PHOTO: A worker surveys the production process at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

The world’s largest steelmaker, which recently raised its bid for Essar Steel, is forming a joint venture with Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp in competition with NuMetal, a company led by Russian lender VTB, and Vedanta Resources.