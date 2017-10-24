FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Essilor confirms 2017 outlook, expects further progress on Luxottica deal
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
China
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 24, 2017 / 4:54 AM / in a day

Essilor confirms 2017 outlook, expects further progress on Luxottica deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Eyewear group Essilor, which is in the process of merging with Italian peer Luxottica , confirmed its 2017 outlook on the back of stronger sales in the third quarter.

Essilor, the world’s biggest opthalmic lenses manufacturer, said sales in the quarter ended September were up 2.5 percent on an organic basis to 1.75 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average been expecting revenues of 1.77 billion euros.

Sales in North America were up 2.3 percent to 658 million euros despite the passage in September of hurricanes such as Irma which led to several shop closures in the United States.

Essilor said it was expecting to make “major strides” by the end of the year in its proposed tie-up with Luxottica, a $54 billion transaction currently being invested by the European Commission over competition concerns.

$1 = 0.8501 euros Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.