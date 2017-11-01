FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Estee Lauder tops sales estimates in 1st quarter
November 1, 2017 / 10:53 AM / a day ago

Estee Lauder tops sales estimates in 1st quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder’s sales beat analysts’ estimates in the first quarter, helped by the popularity of brands such as Clinique and M.A.C.

Net sales rose to $3.27 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.87 billion a year ago, and topped analysts’ average estimate of $3.17 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings attributable to Estee Lauder rose to $427 million or $1.14 per share, from $294 million or 79 cents per share. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

