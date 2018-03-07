FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 7:27 AM / in a day

UK insurer esure's full-year pretax profit rises 35.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - British insurer esure Group Plc reported on Wednesday a 35.6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products.

The company, which provides insurance products to nearly 2 million drivers, home owners, pet owners and holiday makers across the UK, said pretax profit from continuing operations rose to 98.6 million pounds ($137.0 million) in 2017 from 72.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 96.5 million pounds, according to company-compiled estimates.

Gross written premiums rose 25.2 percent to 820.2 million pounds in the year and was above analysts’ average estimate of 813 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7196 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

