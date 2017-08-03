FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 months ago

UK insurer esure's H1 profit surges 44.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British insurer esure Group Plc reported a surge in first-half pretax profit, driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products and rising insurance prices.

esure, which provides insurance products to almost two million drivers, home owners, pet owners and holiday makers across the UK, said pretax profit from continuing operations rose 44.6 percent to 45.1 million pounds ($59.6 million) in the six months ended June.

Gross written premiums rose 22.8 percent to 393.3 million pounds in the period. ($1 = 0.7560 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

