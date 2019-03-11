DGCA to soon issue additional safety instructions for Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes

Ethiopian Federal policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday it is reviewing safety issues related to Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 aircraft operating in the country, a day after the fatal crash of one of the planes in Ethiopia.

A Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all 157 on board. This is the second incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX jet since one run by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed in October.

The DGCA said it would issue additional safety instructions later on Monday or Tuesday for Indian carriers operating the Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes in India. Full service carrier Jet Airways Ltd and low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd own and operate these aircraft in India.