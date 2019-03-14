Families of Ethiopia plane crash victims storm out of meeting with airline

An American family lays flowers for their daughter, who died in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, after a commemoration ceremony at the scene of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The families of people killed in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash stormed out of a meeting with the airline in Addis Ababa on Thursday, complaining of a lack of information.

“I’m so angry,” said Yemeni citizen Abdulmajid Shariff, 38, who lost his brother-in-law in Sunday’s crash. “They called us to give us a report on bodies and the reasons for the crash but there was no information.”

Riyadh resident Sultan Al-Mutairi, whose brother was among the 157 people killed in the crash, told Reuters: “We did not get any answers (at the meeting).”