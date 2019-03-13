British body says has not been asked to take Ethiopia black boxes

An Ethiopian police officer walks past debris of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Air Accident Investigation Branch said on Wednesday it had not received any request to analyse the black boxes from Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, whose crash on Sunday prompted a number of countries to ground Boeing’s 737 MAX planes.

In Ethiopia, which lacks forensic expertise, Ethiopian Airlines said the black box voice and data recorders recovered on Monday would be sent overseas for analysis. That could be in Europe, the state company’s CEO told CNN.

“No approach has been made for the AAIB to handle the black boxes,” a spokesman for the British body, a leading contender to examine the boxes if they are analysed outside the United States. “A decision to request that would need to come from the Ethiopian authorities.”