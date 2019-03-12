U.S. senator asks American, Southwest, United to ground Boeing MAX jets

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) talks to reporters after reading the FBI's report on their investigation into sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines to voluntarily ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 planes after two deadly crashes in recent months.

“The American aviation industry has a long history of safety and excellence, due in part to the trust passengers and their families can place in the air carriers and operators,” Blumenthal wrote in a letter to the airlines. “The common sense step now – until we have answers – is to ground these planes.”