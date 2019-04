FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 file photo. Boeing Co on April 27, 2016, reported a 9 percent drop in first-quarter profit, citing an after-tax charge from the KC-46 aerial refueling tanker it is developing for the U.S. Air Force. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Boeing Co has started brainstorming with its airline customers over ways to win back public trust in the 737 MAX brand, with pilots expected to play a pivotal role in the process, an executive told Reuters on Monday.

“Pilots’ confidence in the aircraft will lead passengers and crew to have greater confidence in the aircraft,” said Gordon Johndroe, vice president for communications at Boeing.