House panel asks Boeing CEO to testify October 30 on 737 MAX

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday formally asked Boeing (BA.N) chief executive Dennis Muilenburg to testify on the now grounded 737 MAX that has been involved in two deadly crashes since October 2018 that killed 346 people.

The panel’s chair, Representative Peter DeFazio, also asked John Hamilton, the chief engineer of Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes division, to appear. Last week, DeFazio asked Muilenburg to make several employees available for interviews as part of a congressional probe into the design, development and certification of 737 MAX aircraft. Boeing did not immediately comment Tuesday.