Japan bans Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace

An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches to land at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States over safety issues in Washington, U.S. March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s transport ministry on Thursday said it had banned flights by Boeing Co’s 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircraft from its airspace, the latest country to do so following the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday joined Europe, China and other nations in suspending 737 MAX flights, citing satellite data and evidence from the scene of the crash for its decision.