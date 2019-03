The winglet of a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen while parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s civil aviation committee suspended Boeing 737 Max flights starting from Wednesday, it said in a statement, following two fatal crashes involving the aircraft in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The committee said only one such jet was registered in the Central Asian nation, belonging to privately-owned Scat airline.