Boeing 737 MAX flights to remain banned in Saudi for near future: minister

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 takes off during a flight test in Renton, Washington, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/Files

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s transport minister said on Monday there were no immediate plans to allow Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to operate in the kingdom.

Boeing’s top-selling MAX jet was grounded around the world last month after two fatal crashes involving the model in five months.

“There were no 737 max flying in the kingdom at the time and there aren’t plans for them to be back in the near future,” Minister Nabeel al-Amudi told reporters at an aviation conference in Riyadh.