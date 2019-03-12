Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after Ethiopia crash

Employees are pictured as the first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, U.S. February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will temporarily suspend all Boeing 737 MAX flights from 1400 local time (0600 GMT) on Tuesday, the civil aviation authority said, two days after an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board.

The suspension will affect SilkAir, an arm of Singapore Airlines, as well as China Southern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Shandong Airlines and Thai Lion Air, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement.