Ethiopia to lead next stage of cockpit data analysis

FILE PHOTO: American civil aviation and Boeing investigators search through the debris at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Ethiopian investigators will lead the next stage of cockpit data analysis from the Boeing 737 MAX that crashed outside Addis Ababa with U.S. and French support, a person familiar with the investigation said.

The decision means control of the sensitive data will stay in Addis Ababa where U.S. and European regulators and investigators, as well as manufacturer Boeing, are providing technical assistance.

Asked afterwards about the arrangements for analysing the data, France’s BEA air accident investigation agency later confirmed the reported plans.