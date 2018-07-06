FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ethiopia needs $7.5 billion to finish megaprojects - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia needs $7.5 billion to finish infrastructure projects such as a massive dam and roads that the government hopes will drive industrialisation, the new prime minister said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses the House of Peoples' Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

Speaking to parliament before its vote on the 2018/19 budget, Abiy Ahmed said the government needed to be more efficient and prudent in its spending of public funds. He said many state-owned enterprises were heavily indebted and export earnings were a third of the $10 billion annual target.

Abiy took office in April and has pledged sweeping political and economic reforms.

Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
