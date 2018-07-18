FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

First Ethiopian flight in 20 years lands to cheers in Eritrea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASMARA (Reuters) - The first flight in 20 years from Ethiopia to Eritrea landed safely in Asmara on Wednesday, to be greeted by traditional dancers waving flags and flowers, cementing a stunning reconciliation between the Horn of Africa foes.

Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Tewolde GebreMariam took to the on-board intercom as the flight crossed into Eritrean airspace. “This is the first time that this is happening in twenty years,” he said, to applause from the 315 passengers on board.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Andrew Heavens

