A logo of Airbus is seen on a flag at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

NAIROBI (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus and Ethiopian Airlines are discussing a possible new contract as part of the airline’s fleet renovation, a French presidential source said on Thursday.

The offical said President Emmanuel Macron and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had spoken about a possible new contract during Macron’s visit to Addis Ababa earlier this week.