FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 3, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ethiopian prosecutors to charge five over PM rally blast - Fana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s federal prosecutors are to file charges against five people suspected of being involved in a blast at a rally in Addis Ababa in June for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, state-affiliated media said on Friday.

Two people died and scores others were injured in the grenade attack at the rally in the Ethiopian capital attended by the new prime minister.

“The prosecutors requested the court to give them 15 days to file charges against the suspects,” the report by Fana Broadcasting Corporation said. “The court granted them 15 days by rejecting request of the suspects for bail.”

Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.