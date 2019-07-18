Protesters take to streets to declare new Ethiopia region

HAWASSA/ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Reuters) - A political party representing some of Ethiopia’s ethnic Sidama people said on Thursday it would postpone plans to set up a new region in defiance of the federal government and would accept the offer of a referendum in five months’ time.

Sidama youths chat slogans as they gather for a meeting to declare their own region in Hawassa, Ethiopia July, 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The plan to declare a new region would be a direct challenge to the federal government and could encourage eight other ethnic groups to make similar demands.

“Now the most important thing is peace for our people,” Million Tumato, president of the Sidama Liberation Movement Party, told Reuters. “Still the five months timeline is not specific as it doesn’t indicate when the referendum will take place.”

The move could ease tensions in Hawassa city where earlier on Thursday protesters blocked roads and burned tires after security forces thwarted a meeting of activists to declare a new region for their Sidama ethnic group, witnesses said.

Youth activist Tariku Lemma said security forces dispersed protesters by firing guns and teargas and two people had been wounded. Authorities had no immediate comment on the situation in Hawassa, 275 km (170 miles) from the capital Addis Ababa.

The declaration of a new region would have been a test of whether Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal government can stick to its commitment to peaceful political reforms amid increasing demands from competing ethno-nationalist groups.

Another official from the SLM blamed the national electoral board for the protests in Hawassa.

“It tested the people’s patience. We could have avoided this situation had they acted one week ago,” said Dukale Lamiso, chairman of the Sidama Liberation Movement. “Nonetheless, we accept the timeline and we are ready to cooperate.”

“A PEACEFUL DIVORCE”

Some activists however appeared to still want to push for the declaration to happen.

“(Sidama) has already put up its own flag and declared that it is a regional state. Therefore the voice of the people should be respected,” said Samuel Belayneh, a youth activist.

“What we expect from the government is to assist the new region establish its footing and help in executing a peaceful divorce with the old regional state.”

Hawassa is the capital of the multi-ethnic Southern Nations region but some Sidama - who make up the largest group in the region - want it as the capital of their own new entity.

Almost all shops were shut and few cars were on the streets in Hawassa on Thursday morning as protesters wearing traditional red, white and yellow striped Sidama scarves and hats marched to the venue of a planned meeting of Sidama elders and youth.

But activists told Reuters that security forces prevented them from entering the meeting venue, and that mobile data had been blocked in an apparent move to impair their communication.

On Tuesday, the National Election Board tried to defuse the situation at the last minute by promising the Sidama they could hold a referendum on having their own region within five months.

But some activists said they had already requested a referendum a year ago with no response.

The federal system in Africa’s second most populous country is meant to allow larger ethnic groups some autonomy. But smaller communities say they have been sidelined.

The country has seen a rise in violence since Abiy began reforms, which have included ending bans on political parties, freeing political prisoners and welcoming home rebel groups.