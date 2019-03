Flowers are seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The black box from the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday has been recovered by investigators at the crash site, Ethiopian state TV said on Monday.

The passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board and raising questions about the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, a new model that also crashed in Indonesia in October.