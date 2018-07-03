Etihad group CEO says restructuring likely to involve job cuts

DUBAI (Reuters) - Etihad Airways organisational restructuring is expected to lead to some redundancies of senior and mid-level management, its group chief executive said on Tuesday.

Thousands of employees have left the Abu Dhabi-owned airline since it started overhauling its business in 2016, Group CEO Tony Douglas told Reuters by phone.

On Tuesday Etihad announced it was restructuring the airline into seven business divisions reporting directly to Douglas.