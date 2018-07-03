FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Etihad group CEO says restructuring likely to involve job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Etihad Airways organisational restructuring is expected to lead to some redundancies of senior and mid-level management, its group chief executive said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Etihad Airways Airbus A320-200 plane is seen at the National Airport Minsk, Belarus April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

Thousands of employees have left the Abu Dhabi-owned airline since it started overhauling its business in 2016, Group CEO Tony Douglas told Reuters by phone.

On Tuesday Etihad announced it was restructuring the airline into seven business divisions reporting directly to Douglas.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely

