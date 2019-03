A model Etihad Airways plane is seen on stage before the unveiling of the new home jersey for the New York City Football Club in New York November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways reported on Thursday its third consecutive annual loss in 2018, blaming challenging market conditions and the effects of an increase in fuel prices.

Etihad’s net loss narrowed to $1.28 billion for last year, from $1.52 billion in 2017, it said in a statement.

The airline reported revenues of $5.86 billion in 2018, it said in a statement.