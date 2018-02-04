Etihad phasing out 5 Boeing 777-200LRs after U.S. routes cut

DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-owned Etihad Airways is pulling five Boeing 777-200LR long-range passenger jets from its fleet after deciding last year to drop some flights that the aircraft were used on, according to the airline and sources.

An Etihad spokesman confirmed it was phasing out the 777-200LRs from the fleet. Five sources said they were deemed surplus following a decision last year to reduce flights to the United States, and might be sold.

The airline has been working on a new fleet and network plan as part of a review launched in 2016, and on Jan. 24 told Reuters it had stopped using five Airbus cargo planes. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)