DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates and Etihad, two state-owned airlines in the United Arab Emirates, denied on Thursday a Bloomberg report which quoted unnamed sources as saying Emirates was seeking to take over Etihad to create the world’s largest airline.

An Emirates Airbus A380-800 airliner prepares to land at Nice international airport, France, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

“There is no truth to this rumour,” an Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters.

Etihad made a similar statement.