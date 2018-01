Abu Dhabi, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it appointed former JetBlue executive Mark Powers as its new group chief financial officer.

Powers, who will join Etihad this month, takes over from Ricky Thirion who held the position in an acting capacity since July 1.

Thirion will resume his role as the airline’s group treasurer, Etihad said in a statement. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)