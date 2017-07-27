Etihad Airways posts $1.87 billion loss in 2016 amid turbulent year

ABU DHABI, July 27 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways, one of the Middle East's three largest carriers, on Thursday reported a huge loss for 2016 as impairments on aircraft and exposures to equity partners weighed on its bottomline.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier made a net loss of $1.87 billion for 2016 compared with a net profit of $103 million a year earlier, a statement from Etihad said.

It is the first time the airline has reported a loss since the 14-year-old airline started making money in 2011.

The release of the financial results come amid a troubled period for the state-owned airline which saw long-serving veteran Chief Executive James Hogan depart on July 1.

Etihad appointed Irishman Ray Gammell as interim chief executive in May. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho & Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Saeed Azhar)