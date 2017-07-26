FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
Etisalat's Q2 net profit up 6 pct, subscriber base up 2 pct
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 26, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 14 days ago

Etisalat's Q2 net profit up 6 pct, subscriber base up 2 pct

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI July 26 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based telecoms operator Etisalat said on Wednesday it posted a 6 percent increase in second-quarter profit from a year earlier. Etisalat, which recently pulled out of Nigeria, made a net profit of 2.2 billion dirhams ($600 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.

It did not elaborate if this figure was attributable to shareholders and did not provide a year earlier figure with the statement.

Thomson Reuters data showed its net profit atriibutable to shareholders was 2.31 billion dirhams in the same quarter a year earlier.

SICO Bahrain and EFG Hermes forecast a quarterly profit of 2.19 billion dirhams and 2.18 billion dirhams respectively

Etisalat UAE subscriber base reached 12.4 million up 2 percent from a year earlier. Earlier this month, Etisalat terminated a management agreement with its Nigerian arm and has given the business time to phase out the Etisalat brand in Nigeria, the chief executive of Etisalat International told Reuters . Etisalat had a 45 percent stake in the Nigerian business. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.