FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
EU clears 377 million euros of French, German aid to Airbus X6
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
June 19, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 2 months ago

EU clears 377 million euros of French, German aid to Airbus X6

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus Group is seen on the company's headquarters building in Toulouse, Southwestern France, April 18, 2017.Regis Duvignau/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday approved 377 million euros of French and German support to Airbus Group to develop its new X6 heavy helicopter model, saying it would contribute to research and development in the bloc.

"The French and German support will stimulate considerable private investment in this project," European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said in a statement. "The support will help bring a new generation of innovative heavy helicopters to the market, without causing undue distortions of competition."

The X6 is widely described as a successor to the Super Puma, a workhorse of the offshore oil industry.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.