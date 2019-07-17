EU antitrust regulators to investigate Amazon over merchant data

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will investigate Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, to see if its use of other merchants’ data breaches EU antitrust rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The investigation will focus on Amazon’s standard agreements with marketplace sellers and its use of data in choosing winners of the “buy box”, which allows consumers to add items from a specific retailer directly into their shopping carts, the EU enforcer said.