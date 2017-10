BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - EU antitrust officials carried out a raid this week at the offices of a German carmaker, the European Commission said on Friday.

“The inspection is related to Commission concerns that several German car manufacturers may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices,” the Commission said in a statement, without giving any further details. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar)