January 24, 2018 / 10:07 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-EU competition chief to hold news conference at 1030 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Qualcomm background)

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1130 CET (1030 GMT) on Wednesday on a case involving anti-competitive practices.

The Commission, which announced the news conference in a statement, did not give further details.

EU antitrust regulators are expected to impose a multi-million euro fine on Qualcomm Inc for paying Apple Inc to use only its chips, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The European Commission accused the company of the anti-competitive behaviour in 2015. The fine could in theory go as high as 10 percent of Qualcomm’s annual revenue, which was $22.2 billion for its most recent fiscal year. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

