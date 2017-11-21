FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland does not want take Apple to court over tax recovery, PM says
November 21, 2017 / 4:37 PM

Ireland does not want take Apple to court over tax recovery, PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ireland wants to begin the recovery of up to 13 billion euros in disputed taxes from Apple Inc and does not want to have to take U.S. tech giant to court over any further delay, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

The European Commission ordered Apple in August 2016 to pay the taxes it ruled it had received as illegal state aid and said last month it was taking Ireland to court over delays in its recovery. Both Apple and Dublin are appealing the original ruling.

“We do not want to be in the situation where the Irish government has to take Apple to court because the European Commission is taking the Irish government to court. I think that message is understood and I’d anticipate progress in the coming weeks,” Varadkar told parliament.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
