October 19, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU, Cambodia talks fail to end trade sanction threat - Mogherini

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Cambodia failed on Friday to reassure the European Union it will address democratic and human right issues that have put its trade preferences with the bloc at risk, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said after a summit with Asian leaders.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini attends a news conference after the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Mogherini held talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Brussels during the summit, but said she did not hear anything that would avoid trade sanctions threatened by the European Union.

“We discussed this, I cannot say that we found solutions to any of these issues,” Mogherini told a news conference.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop

