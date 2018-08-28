FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 28, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany wants to avoid no-deal Brexit - Maas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin wants to avoid a disorderly Brexit, meaning the risk of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal, but he added that officials were also preparing for such an outcome.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“Of course, we are examining the threat of a disorderly Brexit,” Maas said during a news conference with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney, adding he was still hopeful that an agreement between Britain and the EU can be reached.

Coveney said nobody could have an interest in an disorderly Brexit and that both sides should try to stick to the agreed timetable for negotiations.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.