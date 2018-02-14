FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
February 14, 2018 / 12:08 PM / a day ago

EU executive presents options for next EU budget, links to rule of law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s proposal on Wednesday for the next EU’s budget sought area spending cuts and new sources of revenue to cover the hole left by Britain’s exit from the bloc, saying EU money should be conditional on members observing the rule of law.

The Commission prepared the options for a discussion among EU leaders on February 23. It will present its final proposal for the next long-term budget for a seven year period from 2021 to 2027 in early May.

“It (the budget) is ... vital at a time when Europe is in the midst of a fundamental debate on how the Union should evolve in the years to come,” the Commission said in a statement.

“We now have an opportunity to choose the Europe we want and to decide on a budget that helps us build it,” it said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Alissa de Carbonnel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.