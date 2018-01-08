FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Juncker says next EU budget has to be bigger despite Brexit
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
January 8, 2018 / 3:11 PM / in a day

EU's Juncker says next EU budget has to be bigger despite Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The European Union’s next long-term budget has to be larger than the current 1 percent of EU GDP (gross domestic product), despite the loss of major net contributor Britain, the head of the European Commission said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference on the next seven-year budget of the EU, which starts in 2021, Jean-Claude Juncker said it would have to finance joint EU policies in the areas of defence, security, migration, climate change, cohesion and agriculture.

“Britain will be leaving us..., so we need to find ... a means to reacting to the loss of a several billion euros, when a significant contributor goes,” Juncker said.

The EU’s budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the gap from Brexit would be 12-13 billion euros ($14.4-15.6 billion) per year.

Juncker said that while some EU policies could be reviewed and modernised, EU governments needed to commit more money to the EU budget to finance new areas of joint interest.

“All that cannot be funded from just 1 pct of Europe’s wealth,” Juncker said. ($1 = 0.8360 euros) (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.