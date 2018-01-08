FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next EU budget should be more than 1.1 pct of EU GDP, no euro zone budget-Commission
January 8, 2018

Next EU budget should be more than 1.1 pct of EU GDP, no euro zone budget-Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The next long-term budget of the European Union after net contributor Britain leaves should grow to slightly more than 1.1 percent of EU output, from around 1 percent now, the EU’s budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference on the next long-term EU budget, that will start in 2021, Oettinger also said that while there could be a special line in the overall EU budget dedicated to the euro zone, there should be no separate euro zone budget.

“We don’t need 2 percent of European GDP, but a little more than 1 percent. I am talking today of 1.1x and I ask you to help get majority-backing for this in your parliaments and among the public,” Oettinger told the conference. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop)

