EU carbon market emissions excluding aviation fell 8.7% in 2019

LONDON (Reuters) - Greenhouse gas emissions regulated under Europe’s carbon market fell by 8.7% last year, preliminary like-for-like data shown in the European Union Transaction Log database published by the European Commission and examined by carbon analysts at Refinitiv showed on Wednesday.

The analysts added that the data was incomplete as not all installations covered by the bloc’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) have reported their emissions and it does not include emissions from airlines.

This year’s data coverage is even lower than previous years because the coronavirus outbreak has delayed data reporting procedures in several countries.