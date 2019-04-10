Benchmark 2019 EU carbon price hits 10-year high

OSLO (Reuters) - The benchmark European Union carbon price rose to its highest point in 10 years on Wednesday, on competitive coal prices and hopes that Britain will remain in the EU’s Emissions Trading System for longer if it obtains a Brexit extension.

The price reached 26.80 euros ($30.22) a tonne in the morning, its highest since mid-2008, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

Traders told Reuters the carbon price kept on rising as the market traded on hopes Britain will stay in European Union’s Emissions Trading System for longer if it obtains a Brexit extension.

Coal prices, which were competitive to gas on Wednesday, also assisted the move, according to analysts.

“The (relatively) low price of coal as compared with gas is lending fundamental tailwind at present, as it makes high-emission coal-fired electricity more attractive,” Commerzbank wrote in a research note.

The carbon price rise also moved Britain’s gas prices in the morning, pushing up both the prompt and the curve.

($1 = 0.8868 euros)