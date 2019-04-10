EU carbon price hits 10-year high on Brexit extension

LONDON (Reuters) - The benchmark European Union carbon price rose to its highest in 10 years on Wednesday, on expectations Britain will get a delayed exit from the EU which will mean it stays in the bloc’s emissions trading scheme for longer.

The price rose to an intra-day high of 26.80 euros ($30.22) a tonne in earlier trade, its highest since mid-2008, before retreating slightly to 26.40 euros/tonne by 1116 GMT.

Traders said the move was mostly due to expectations the EU will give Britain an extension to when it will leave the 28-nation bloc, which will avoid a flood of permits hitting the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) market from the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases in Europe.

“Speculators are buying; the Brexit extension has definitely increased that. Coal prices have also fallen,” a carbon trader said, referring to the relatively low price of coal compared to gas which has made coal-fired generation more competitive.

The carbon price rise also pushed up British gas prices and European power prices.

Britain’s utilities and industry are among the largest buyers of permits in the ETS, a scheme to cut carbon emissions and charges power plants and factories for every tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.

The European Union will grant Prime Minister Theresa May a second delay to Brexit at an emergency summit on Wednesday but leaders will debate a longer extension with conditions to prevent any future British leader jeopardising the bloc.

May had requested the EU defer Friday’s exit until June 30 but in Brussels a “flextension” until the end of the year or until March 2020 was being discussed, EU diplomats said.

Coal prices, which were competitive to gas on Wednesday, also assisted the carbon price move, some analysts said.

“The (relatively) low price of coal as compared with gas is lending fundamental tailwind at present, as it makes high-emission coal-fired electricity more attractive,” Commerzbank said in a research note.

Added to that, there is buying ahead of EU data on May 2 which will show the number of carbon permits surrendered by each installation in the ETS in 2018.

Currently, there is a permit shortage in the EU carbon market, which is forecast to grow. This could raise the average price of permits to 30 euros/tonne this year and 65 euros/tonne by 2020, according to Bernstein analysts.

“If companies do not have enough permits to match their emissions, they pay a 107 euro/tonne penalty (or they cut their emissions),” they said.

Therefore, market participants do their best to comply, which means buying all the permits they can and/or cutting emissions from production.

“Since there are not enough permits to go round, emitters will be prepared to pay anything up to just below the 107 euro/tonne penalty they wish to avoid,” Bernstein analysts added.

($1 = 0.8868 euros)