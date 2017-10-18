FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU agrees measure to safeguard carbon market from Brexit
October 18, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in 3 days

EU agrees measure to safeguard carbon market from Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers and member states agreed on Wednesday a measure to guard the carbon market in case of a breakdown in Brexit talks, two sources told Reuters, which some lawmakers fear would pummel the price of tradeable emissions permits.

The amendment would void all permits to pollute in the EU’s Emission Trading System (ETS), which charges power plants and factories for every tonne of carbon dioxide they emit, issued by a country leaving the bloc from January 2018 onward. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

