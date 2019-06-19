EU summit draft conclusions back call for carbon neutrality by 2050

FILE PHOTO: Chimney of Laziska Power Station, a thermal power plant, is seen behind Boleslaw Smialy Coal Mine in Laziska Gorne, Poland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders may agree to back going carbon neutral by 2050 on Thursday, according to language in the latest draft conclusions for their summit seen by Reuters.

The document, including the mid-century target for the first time a day before the summit, calls for the bloc “to advance work on the conditions, the incentives and the enabling framework to be put in place, in order to determine how to ensure a transition to a climate-neutral EU by 2050.”

It adds language that seeks to reassure opponents of the move, like Poland and the Czech Republic, saying such efforts must “preserve European competitiveness, be just and socially balanced, take account of Member States’ national circumstances and respect their right to decide on their own energy mix.”