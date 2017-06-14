FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
CORRECTED-EU Parliament backs Paris climate goals
June 14, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-EU Parliament backs Paris climate goals

1 Min Read

(Clarifies vote)

STRASBOURG, June 14 (Reuters) - The European Parliament backed curbs on EU nations' emissions on Wednesday to spread the burden of the bloc's Paris climate goals, resolved to forge ahead despite President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the 195-nation pact.

The Parliament voted 534 versus 88 in favour of binding national targets for slashing greenhouse gas emissions in sectors including transport, agriculture and waste management to achieve the bloc's overall goal of at least 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Philip Blenkinsop)

