EU lawmakers reach deal on climate targets for 2030

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers and member states on Thursday agreed climate targets for 2030 in a move to meet the bloc’s obligations under the Paris Agreement, which seeks to avoid the worst effects of greenhouse gases on the environment.

An aerial view of the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, is seen during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/Files

The EU has agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions for sectors not covered under its emissions trading scheme by 30 percent in 2030 compared with 2005 levels and set specific targets for each country.

This agreement includes sectors such as transport, agriculture, buildings and waste and is part of overall efforts to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent compared with 1990 levels.

The deal, which still has to be formally approved before becoming law, comes after member states set targets for renewable energy production and its use in transport earlier this week.

The Paris Agreement seeks to limit the effects of man made climate change to further global warming of no more than 2 degrees.