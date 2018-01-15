FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU opens investigation into tax incentives for Polish shipyards
January 15, 2018

EU opens investigation into tax incentives for Polish shipyards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday opened an investigation into tax incentives for shipyards in Poland, saying it had concerns the scheme would give an unfair advantage to companies.

Under the Polish scheme, shipmakers can pay a flat-rate tax on sales from the building and conversion of ships. The Commission said such a measure could be seen as “operating aid”, which is illegal under EU rules.

“The Commission will now investigate further to determine whether its initial concerns are confirmed,” the EU’s competition watchdog said in a statement.

Separately, the regulator cleared a Polish scheme to aid small and medium-sized companies in the shipbuilding sector with grants and subsidies, saying the programme would encourage new investments and modernise the sector. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

